Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,497 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,283,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth $557,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

