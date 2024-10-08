Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,806 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 160.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FirstService by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 52.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.24. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $134.77 and a 52-week high of $183.86.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

