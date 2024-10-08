Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,230 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at $370,926.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

