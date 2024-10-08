Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 22,556 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,029,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PJT Partners news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $137.03 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $138.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.46.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

