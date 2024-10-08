Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,841 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 345.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of OrthoPediatrics worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

