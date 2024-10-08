Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,314 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Hippo worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the first quarter worth about $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hippo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hippo by 93.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $412.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Insider Transactions at Hippo

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 57.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $25,740.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,599.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $198,327.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 548,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,873,156.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,627 shares of company stock worth $278,762. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

