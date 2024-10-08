Sei Investments Co. Has $905,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 294.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 47.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on SNN

Smith & Nephew Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.