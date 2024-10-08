Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 166,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 313.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.