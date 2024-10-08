Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,513 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Verona Pharma worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 86,809 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 299,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

