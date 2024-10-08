Sei Investments Co. Has $932,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,831,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Marten Transport by 78.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,323,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 162,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at $136,596.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

