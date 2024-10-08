Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.15 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $177,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.