Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.15 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $177,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

