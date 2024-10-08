RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after acquiring an additional 382,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 76,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $62,329.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,584. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $62,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,584. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 9,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $331,589.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,905.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.39 million. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

