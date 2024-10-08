Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. William Blair raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

ZVRA opened at $7.79 on Monday. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

