MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $153.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $129.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.36 and a beta of 1.70. MasTec has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $130.15.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares during the last quarter. FACT Capital LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 238,874 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.