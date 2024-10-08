Lamb Weston’s (LW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of LW opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 66.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

