Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Uranium Royalty Trading Down 1.1 %
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROY. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Uranium Royalty
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
