W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $925.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,005.20.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 1.0 %

GWW stock opened at $1,022.84 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,049.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $987.46 and its 200-day moving average is $959.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total value of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,992 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.68, for a total transaction of $13,481,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,281,004.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

