Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Doximity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Doximity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,070.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Doximity by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Doximity by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

