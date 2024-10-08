Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Summit Insights lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $43.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Semtech by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Semtech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Semtech by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

