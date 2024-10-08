Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given Sector Weight Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $367.97 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.56 and a 200 day moving average of $331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

