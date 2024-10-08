Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVMD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,822.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,050,419.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,865. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

