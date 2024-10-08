Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

MBLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

