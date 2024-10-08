Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $20.47 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

