Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.89.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $106.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,793,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,458,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

