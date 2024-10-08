Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

