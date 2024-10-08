Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.