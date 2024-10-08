HC Wainwright Boosts Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Price Target to $30.00

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $25.14.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyra Biosciences news, CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,890 shares of company stock valued at $408,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $977,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

