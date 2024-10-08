Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $800.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $650.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $691.76.

Netflix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $701.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.20. The company has a market cap of $302.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $725.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

