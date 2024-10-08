BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.92.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.10 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

