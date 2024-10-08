Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SILA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sila Realty Trust stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

