Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

