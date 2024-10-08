PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Shares of PDD opened at $153.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. PDD has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 billion. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,155 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 5,378,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,076 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,620,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,332,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

