Insider Buying: Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Acquires 39,299 Shares of Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Bissett bought 39,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,042.49 ($26,230.19).
Calnex Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %
Calnex Solutions stock opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Calnex Solutions plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.60. The firm has a market cap of £43.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,756.33 and a beta of 1.86.
About Calnex Solutions
