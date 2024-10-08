Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,264 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gevo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Gevo by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a current ratio of 10.22. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $124,965.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,061.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 127,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $64,910.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,922,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,426.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

