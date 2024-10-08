Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

