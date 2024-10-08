Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,802 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,802 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 67.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

