Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 156.48% and a negative net margin of 1,249.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

