Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Genesco worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genesco by 59.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Genesco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genesco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 745,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

GCO opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.40. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

