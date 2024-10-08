Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $563.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.