Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 71,185 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,185 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.59. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
