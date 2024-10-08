Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 24,305 Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In other news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,900. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

