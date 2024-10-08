Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 22.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 18.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 245.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,326,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mission Produce news, Director Jay A. Pack sold 72,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $958,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,145.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Taylor Family Investments, Llc sold 100,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,326,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,347,526.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,059 shares of company stock worth $3,920,360. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $872.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

