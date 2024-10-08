Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 68,444 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of 5E Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FEAM. Maxim Group reduced their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEAM opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

