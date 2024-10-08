The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 42.3% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 344.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 105.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PLCE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Children’s Place Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

Children’s Place Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.