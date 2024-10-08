Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $100,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 48,033 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

