Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 108,392 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

