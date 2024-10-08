Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 42,277 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 902.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

