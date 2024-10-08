64,842 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Lands’ End at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 107,966 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $317.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

