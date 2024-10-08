Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE UUUU opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $870.87 million, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

