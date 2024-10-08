Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 9,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.